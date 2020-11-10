Governor Tim Walz issues new restrictions

Minnesota bars and restaurants must stop serving at 10 p.m. and attendance at weddings, funeral and social gatherings will be limited under new restrictions Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday to try to slow the accelerating spread of the coronavirus.

Sounding the most ominous tones he has used in months, Walz warned in a statewide address that Minnesota is approaching the worst phase of the pandemic and that conditions will get dramatically worse unless people start changing their behavior.

“You will open your paper and it will not be unusual for you to see 50 or 60 potential deaths,” the governor said.

The new rules, which start taking effect Friday, are aimed at young adults, ages 18 to 35, who are often carriers of the virus without showing symptoms and are among the primary spreaders in the state.

While young adults don’t usually get very sick with COVID-19, they can transmit the virus to people who do. The new limits will kick in shortly before college students return home for Thanksgiving, a popular time for reunions with friends.