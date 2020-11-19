Governor Tim Walz asks us to spend Thanksgiving with immediate family

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz asks that we spend Thanksgiving with those only in our immediate household.

This may change some of our plans.

Psychologist Dr. Craig Sawchuk has some suggestions for how to navigate this Thanksgiving season.

1. Make a decision based on your personal values.

2. Have the conversations early.

3. It's not a debate. Whatever decision you or someone else makes should be respected.

4. Be flexible and open to doing things differently this year.

5. Stay optimistic for today and the future.

"Acknowledge that it's a disappointment. It really, really is. It's disappointing, but we can also get through it, so try to remain that optimism. What we're going through now is not what we're going to be going through indefinitely, but we're going to get to a much better place with this. So there are lights at the end of the tunnel," Dr. Sawchuk says.