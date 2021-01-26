Walz's recovery budget has focus on education, small businesses and supporting working families

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz announced a $52.4 billion COVID-19 state recovery budget.

The recovery budget focuses primarily on education, small businesses, and supporting working families.

Governor Tim Walz says he wants to make sure students are able to catch up on learning.

He wants small businesses supported and able to drive economic recovery.

He is putting money toward a forgivable loan program to help hard-hit businesses stay afloat.

The Governor also wants to expand the working family tax credit for over 300,000 eligible Minnesota households.

He wants paid leave to be an option for individuals who are family caregivers.

Democratic State Senator Tina Liebling is all in on the Governor's plan.

"It's time that we really focus on making sure that we put everybody in a good position to go forward from here. And to come out of this and to go forward together as a state in the best possible shape, so I'm pretty please with what I've seen," says Senator Liebling.

KIMT News 3 also received a statement from Republican State Senator Carla Nelson.

"The Governor and I likely share many of the same goals, like closing the budget gap, reviving our economic engines, and ensuring a great education for every student. But the Governor's $1.6 billion in tax increases misses the mark. The federal government has already sent billions of dollars to Minnesota for COVID response and recovery. Instead of increasing taxes we must look to responsible effective spending to protect critical services like roads, bridges, high quality education, patient-centered healthcare. I look forward to working with the Governor to reach our shared objectives without increasing tax burdens on hard-working pandemic stressed Minnesotans," says Senator Nelson.

In order to make these investments, the Governor suggests raising taxes on the wealthiest Minnesotans and big corporations.