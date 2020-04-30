Governor Tim Walz Extends Executive Stay at Home Order 2 Weeks

Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday extended Minnesota’s stay-at-home order for another two weeks, to May 18, while loosening some restrictions on retail businesses to allow them to reopen for curbside pickup and deliveries starting Monday.

The change should allow up to 30,000 Minnesotans at around 10,000 businesses return to work safely, Walz said at a news conference. Those businesses must develop and post their plans to reopen safely, outfit workers with masks and protective equipment, use online payments as much as possible and maintain social distancing.

But bars, restaurants and other public accommodations must remain closed except for takeout and delivery. Hair salons can now sell products at curbside but still may not style hair. The governor acknowledged he’s not ready to say when those businesses might return to normal, and that many restrictions will remain in place beyond May 18.

Immediatedly after the Governor's announcement, KIMT News 3 contacted Rochester Mayor Kim Norton. Norton is largely upbeat about the way Rochester and Minnesota residents have responded to the stay at home order enabling the so-called flattening of the Covid-19 curve. She has also been touched by how Rochester neighbors are helping each other and keeping the greater good as our top priority.

"I think we just need to stick together for another few weeks," Mayor Norton said with a smile. "All our hair looks bad," she quipped. "It's not just your neighbors. It's all of us."