Governor Reynolds says illegal immigrant children being sent to Iowa without notice

DES MOINES, Iowa – The governors of Iowa and Tennessee say the federal government has transported illegal immigrant children into their states without any notice to state or local law enforcement.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee are joining with Iowa’s senior U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley in calling for a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the crisis at America’s southern border.

“We are writing to support your continued calls for the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold an oversight hearing regarding the current border crisis,” the governors wrote in their letter to Senator Grassley. “We believe this hearing should also address the Biden Administration’s failure to provide notice and transparency in their movement of unaccompanied migrant children into states.”

According to the letter, 19 illegal immigrant children were flown from California to Des Moines on April 22 for “unification with their sponsors” but the federal government would not confirm that until May 21, despite repeated requests for information from the State of Iowa and Senator Grassley’s office.

“These experiences sow seeds of mistrust in our communities, and work to intentionally subvert the will of the people for a secure border and a clear, lawful immigration process,” the governors wrote in their letter to Senator Grassley. “Additionally, the federal government’s failure to provide advance notification to states places an undue burden on our law enforcement partners to determine whether these types of flights constitute a criminal act of human trafficking or the federally-sponsored transport of vulnerable children.”

To read the entire letter sent by Governor Reynolds and Governor Lee, click here.