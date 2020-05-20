Governor Reynolds lifts some restrictions at state park campgrounds

VENTURA, Iowa - If you want to get away from it all, McIntosh Woods State Park in Ventura might be a good place to spend the weekend.

Restrooms, shower facilities and cabins will be open once again to campers. There are a few additional restrictions that are staying in place though. Only 6 overnight campers will be allowed per campsite and you're not allowed to have any outside visitors come to your campsite. If renting a cabin is more your cup of tea, you will need to bring your own dishes, pots and pans. Those items are being taken out of the cabins to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

KIMT News 3 spoke with camper Connie Hickle, who is glad to see things reopen, but is still a little worried.

"Once you start, you know, playing, the children playing and it's too close, that's when I think we might see some problems, but I think people are smart, we'll be fine," said Hickle.

Iowa DNR also said beaches will be open as well. With the warmer weather this weekend, it might not be a bad place to work on your tan and practice your social distancing too.

Shelters, lodges and playground equipment are still off limits at Iowa state parks.