Clear

Governor Reynolds lifts some restrictions at state park campgrounds

Bathrooms will reopen and cabins will be available for rent once again.

Posted: May 20, 2020 8:58 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

VENTURA, Iowa - If you want to get away from it all, McIntosh Woods State Park in Ventura might be a good place to spend the weekend.

Restrooms, shower facilities and cabins will be open once again to campers.  There are a few additional restrictions that are staying in place though.  Only 6 overnight campers will be allowed per campsite and you're not allowed to have any outside visitors come to your campsite.  If renting a cabin is more your cup of tea, you will need to bring your own dishes, pots and pans.  Those items are being taken out of the cabins to avoid the spread of coronavirus.  

KIMT News 3 spoke with camper Connie Hickle, who is glad to see things reopen, but is still a little worried.

"Once you start, you know, playing, the children playing and it's too close, that's when I think we might see some problems, but I think people are smart, we'll be fine," said Hickle.

Iowa DNR also said beaches will be open as well.  With the warmer weather this weekend, it might not be a bad place to work on your tan and practice your social distancing too.

Shelters, lodges and playground equipment are still off limits at Iowa state parks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 17670

Reported Deaths: 786
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin5838485
Ramsey184680
Stearns183111
Nobles13962
Anoka95545
Dakota88531
Olmsted48810
Kandiyohi4261
Washington41421
Clay32821
Rice2952
Scott2912
Wright1981
Sherburne1781
Benton1482
Carver1312
Martin1235
Steele1160
Todd1100
St. Louis11013
Blue Earth981
Pine830
Mower781
Winona7515
Carlton700
Freeborn670
Cottonwood590
Polk572
Otter Tail510
Itasca506
Nicollet443
Watonwan420
Meeker400
Dodge400
Goodhue380
Crow Wing381
Chisago381
Le Sueur361
Chippewa360
Jackson360
Murray330
Unassigned329
Becker320
Morrison310
Lyon260
Douglas240
Waseca220
Isanti200
Rock200
McLeod190
Fillmore171
Wabasha160
Mille Lacs151
Swift130
Wilkin113
Cass112
Sibley110
Norman110
Pipestone100
Brown102
Faribault100
Beltrami90
Kanabec91
Marshall80
Pope60
Wadena60
Renville50
Mahnomen51
Yellow Medicine50
Koochiching50
Aitkin40
Lincoln40
Big Stone30
Lac qui Parle30
Red Lake30
Redwood30
Pennington30
Traverse30
Grant20
Clearwater20
Houston20
Kittson10
Lake10
Roseau10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 15599

Reported Deaths: 393
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk323086
Woodbury236221
Black Hawk163636
Linn90273
Marshall8277
Dallas80211
Johnson5797
Muscatine53535
Wapello4173
Crawford4101
Tama36821
Louisa3226
Scott3138
Dubuque29613
Jasper25014
Pottawattamie1753
Washington1738
Sioux1590
Buena Vista1240
Allamakee1164
Plymouth890
Poweshiek888
Warren870
Story821
Bremer655
Clinton611
Henry491
Boone490
Wright450
Mahaska452
Des Moines431
Cedar411
Guthrie403
Jones360
Benton361
Iowa310
Clayton303
Buchanan290
Osceola290
Fayette250
Marion240
Shelby240
Clarke230
Monroe222
Madison201
Lee200
Winneshiek200
Cerro Gordo200
Webster191
Lyon190
Harrison180
Monona180
Grundy170
Butler140
Keokuk130
Mills130
Davis130
Jefferson130
Greene130
Delaware130
Hardin130
Hamilton120
Howard120
Audubon111
Floyd111
Page100
Cherokee100
Clay90
Winnebago80
Van Buren80
Ida80
Appanoose83
Chickasaw80
Unassigned80
Jackson80
Dickinson80
Hancock70
Humboldt70
Sac70
Franklin70
Kossuth70
Carroll70
Adair60
Emmet60
Montgomery50
Taylor40
Fremont40
Union40
Mitchell40
Worth30
Cass30
Pocahontas30
Lucas30
Calhoun20
Palo Alto20
Adams20
Ringgold10
Wayne10
Decatur00
Rochester
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 62°
Mason City
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 59°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Warming temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

IA Summer Sports to Resume

Image

More of Iowa reopening

Image

Outdoor dining allowed in MN June 1st, not everyone agrees

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/20

Image

First hand reaction to Gov. Walz announcement

Image

More people painting and DIY projects

Image

Making outdoor seating easier for restaurants

Image

Sen. Tina Smith fighting for the Cares Act

Image

Crossing state lines for memorial day camping?

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 5/20

Community Events