Governor Reynolds announces new assistance for Iowa small businesses

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds - AP image

'Small businesses are the source of thriving main streets and community pride across Iowa.'

Posted: Mar 23, 2020 4:29 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Governor Kim Reynolds announces a new small business relief program and an extension on paying unemployment taxes.

The relief program will offer grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000 to Iowa small businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis. There will also be a deferral of sales and use or withholding taxes and a waiver of penalties and interest.

“Small businesses are the source of thriving main streets and community pride across Iowa,” says Governor Reynolds. “The Small Business Relief Grant Program is another way we can support our small businesses during this unprecedented time.”

In addition, Governor Reynolds says first quarter unemployment tax payments that are due April 30 will be delayed till the end of the 2nd quarter on July 31. This covers businesses will 50 or fewer employees and could impact 95% of Iowa employers.

“Iowa’s small businesses are the lifeblood of our communities and the engine behind our economy. Now more than ever we need to make sure they have the ability to manage their cash flow,” says Gov. Reynolds. “It’s critically important that we continue to take steps in support of our small business community during these challenging times.”

