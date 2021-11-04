Clear

Governor Reynolds announces Iowa childcare support plan

A series of initiatives, ranging from additional grant funding to the creation of the 'Best Place for Working Parents' designation, aim to address the state's continued child care shortage, based on recommendations from the Governor's Child Care Task Force.

Posted: Nov 4, 2021 12:57 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a situation playing out across the country - a shortage of child care openings and providers.

During a visit to a childcare center in Carlisle on Tuesday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced a series of initiatives aimed to address the state's child care shortage, based on recommendations from the Governor's Child Care Task Force.

Initiatives that the Governor is implementing immediately include the implementation of a statewide, web-pased childcare management system that will be available starting next year. Also, a series of grants will receive extra funding - $100,000 for grants that will advance planning efforts for blended childcare and preschool learning opportunities; $200 million for funding stabilization grants for financial loss due to the pandemic; and an additional $10 million in funding for the Child Care Challenge Grant program. In addition, beginning in January, the creation of the 'Best Place for Working Parents' designation, which will will quickly identify family-friendly employers and encourage businesses to invest in childcare.

The Governor says the ongoing worker shortage is adding extra economic challenges as the state rebounds from the pandemic.

"The entire country is dealing with a devastating workforce shortage, and Iowa is no exception."

Governor Reynolds also mentioned that Iowa leads the nation in the share of households where both parents work. However, 23% of Iowans, including 35% of rural Iowans, live in a childcare desert. Annually, the child care shortage costs the state economy approximately $935 million.

"Iowa's businesses are desparate for workers, and a childcare shortage that prevents parents from entering or remaining in the workforce hinders our ability to meet that challenge."

Reynolds says families can expect more child care initiatives in the upcoming legislative session. Since the start of the pandemic, more than $137 million in state and federal funding has been allocated to support child care in Iowa.

