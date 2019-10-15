Governor Kim Reynolds visits farm in Klemme

KLEMME, Iowa - Governor Kim Reynolds made a stop at a farm in Klemme early Tuesday morning to get a good idea of how this year's harvest was going.

The governor visited the farm of Brent Renner, who is Director-At-Large of the Iowa Soybean Association Board. She took the opportunity to ride in the combine as it was harvesting a corn field.

Reynolds spoke to reporters during the visit about the tough times farmers have faced over the years with trade, weather, and the Small Refinery Waivers which have hurt the ethanol market.

She said the US Congress needs to pass the U.S. - Mexico - Canada Trade Agreement quickly and she is glad the administration is trying to find ways to stabilize the ethanol market after those waivers were given.