Governor Kim Reynolds visits Kanawha to promote new law easing licensing restrictions

KANAWHA, Iowa - The quiet North Iowa town of Kanawha had a couple of high-profile visitors on Tuesday afternoon.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg visited Priority Electric and met with the owner. The stop is part of the Governor's campaign to get the state working again during the pandemic.

A few weeks ago, Reynolds signed a bill into law easing licensing requirements for folks like electricians.

She says the state's quick response to the pandemic is leading to a quick economic recovery.

"We were able to move into recovery and start opening things up. Our ability to significantly increase our testing capacity and we did that with Test Iowa. That, and we've expanded with the National Guard and Department of Public Health our contact tracing," she said.

The bill signed by Governor Reynolds will allow new Iowa residents to use their out-of-state experience to more easily obtain professional licensing.