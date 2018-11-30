Governor-Elect Tim Walz visits Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As part of their listening tour, Governor-Elect and Lieutenant Governor-Elect Peggy Flanagan are traveling across the state to listen to the concerns of community members.

"There are huge disparities in academic achievement, economic success, and social success between our white population and our communities of color," Mary Gorfine stood and spoke to Walz at the meeting on behalf of the young people she works with through the Olmsted County Youth Commission.

Other issues brought up include the environment, gun law, and the affordable housing crisis.

Walz concluded the meeting with a message of his hope for Democrats and Republicans to work together the next legislative session. "How about we find the best ideas from both sides, piece them together, and move forward and understand that we're not all going to get what we want, but we can get some solutions."