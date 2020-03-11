Clear
Governor: Another person in Iowa tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Kim Reynolds says a 14th person who had recently taken a cruise in Egypt has tested positive for COVID-19.

Posted: Mar 11, 2020 7:56 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds says a 14th person who had recently taken a cruise in Egypt has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news came late Wednesday afternoon on the same day that an Iowa City hospital CEO says a COVID-19 patient who took the same cruise was admitted and is in critical condition there.

University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said all proper procedures and precautions were followed during the admission process so staff members were properly protected.

Both patients are among a group of 21 who went on a recent Egyptian cruise sponsored by Hills Bank in Hills, Iowa.

