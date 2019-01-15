Clear
Government shutdown impacting animals

On day 25 of the shutdown, protection of animals is slipping.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 9:17 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It wasn’t long ago over 100 Samoyeds were rescued from unhealthy living conditions in Manly, Iowa.
According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, an inspection and rescue like this can’t happen while the government is shutdown.

It means puppy mills can’t be investigated or inspected, and basic needs like access to food and water are in jeopardy for dogs at breeding facilities.

“It's sad, it's just sad all the way around. Everything they have to investigate that's a potential issue is just sitting,” Brooke Rice, a former veterinarian technician and now dog groomer, said.

And her feelings are not far off. The rescue of the Samoyeds in Iowa was after a year of investigation, so any similar situations haven’t been worked on during the 25 days of the shutdown.

The government shutdown is also impacting horse soring, wild horses, and luckily will not have too much of an impact to the humane treatment of farm animals heading to get slaughtered.

Another cloudy day but it's the warmest of the week.
