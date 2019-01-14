Reviewing spending habits in light of the government shutdown

ROCHESTER, Minn.-24 days, that's how long the partial government shutdown has dragged on.

Airports and parks throughout the country are just some of the businesses that are affected by the partial government shutdown.

We told you stories about the many federal workers who aren't getting paid.

We wanted to know more about saving for a rainy financial day.

“I’ve always been taught to save for a rainy day,” Said Tim Jackson.

He works out at 125 live a few times a week and tells KIMT that he would be prepared if he suddenly became unemployed or experienced a shutdown.

“It would not be fun but you have to be prepared. I have a family that I want to make sure is ok,” Said Jackson.

Jackson tells KIMT that the shutdown hasn't made him reevaluate his spending and saving habits.

We spoke to a financial advisor in Rochester who say you should always have at least six months of money saved into a separate savings account. One resident we spoke to another resident who tells KIMT he puts a little aside every paycheck because you'll never know when you'll need it.

“I have a lot of sympathy for those people because it has come on them all of a sudden at the same time while it's all of a sudden there have been indications t that this way coming,” said one resident.