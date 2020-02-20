Governor Walz proposing $30 million for disaster aid fund

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz is asking legislature to approve adding $30 million to the Disaster Assistance Contingency Account.

State hydrologists are concerned about the likelihood of spring flooding. The account took a big hit during 2019 blizzards and floods.

KIMT spoke with Olmsted County Emergency Management director Captain Mike Bromberg. He thinks the $30 million will add a good cushion in case of natural disasters this year, but wishes Minnesota would be more consistent about replenishing the fund.

"I think we need some sort of legislation that says we're gonna put this amount of money in there every year, and when we get to X or it gets below X, we're gonna replenish it or we're going to stop it until it gets to that threshold," says Captain Bromberg. "That would set a nice precedent and everyone would know it's there and the process that needs to be done to go get that money. It's not like they just hand it out."

The money can be used to repair public infrastructure such as roads, sewers, and powerlines, not personal property such as homes.