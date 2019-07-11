Gov. Walz visits Southern Minnesota to talk flood recovery

MANTORVILLE, Minn.-After major flooding overran our corner of Minnesota last week, the governor ventured south from St. Paul today for a first hand look at Byron and Mantorville.

Some areas were swamped by nearly seven inches of rain. The week before that, four to eight inches drenched Olmsted County. Some roads and bridges remain closed, causing a major inconvenience for Rex Edge and other drivers.

“There's two major county roads to go south on both of them were closed. I had to come all the way over to county or highway 57 through Mantorville to make it across the Zumbro River,” he said.

Today Governor Tim Walz spoke to communities looking to bounce back.

“I know these flooding events are incredibly difficult. There's nothing worse than a wet basement with everything flooded,” said the Governor.

The first rainstorm caused over $800,000 in destruction in Dodge County. The second hit is expected to push that number over one million. In Olmsted County, they’re still trying to assess the damage. All with no help from FEMA.

Governor Walz vows to help the damaged community. They discussed funding coming from a Disaster Contingency Account for public infrastructure. For homeowners whose private property was hit by mother nature could get a low to no interest loan to rebuild.

“Lets streamline and kind of focus these so they're not told to run to 15 different agencies or put in 100 different applications,” he said.

Volunteers and crews are now working to rebuild damaged communities. Oxbow Park saw dozens of volunteers putting in long hours to rebuild the park. They plan to reopen the park later this month.