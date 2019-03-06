Gov. Walz visits Rochester as part of statewide education tour

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz visited the Med City Monday, as part of his four-day statewide education tour.

His visit coincided with the re-opening of a health clinic at the Alternative Learning Center.

“Breaking down barriers” is the message Gov. Walz heard from students.

After being closing six years ago, students’ needs are another step closer to being met after the re-opening of the student health services clinics.

The clinic will provide care for students ages 13 to 20, and even their kids if they have them.

“If they happen to be a young parent and they need daycare facilities here, or if they come with a twisted ankle or sore throat,” Walz said. “They don't have health care, how do they go get their care? All of those things are in one place, so that we can take care of that and then focus on their learning.”

It’s all thanks to a partnership between Rochester Public Schools and Mayo Clinic, since the clinic used to run on volunteers.

The governor thinks it’s an example of a community school meeting the needs of the kids they serve.

Superintendent Michael Muñoz agrees.

“It's nice that the governor shares the same philosophy that you have as a school system,” Muñoz said. “That meeting the needs of students, not just the academic needs, but understanding that you have to meet all their needs if you want them to be able to focus on their learning.”

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan plans to visit Rochester on Thursday.