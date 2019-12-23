Clear
BREAKING NEWS Boy, 12, has died after vehicle vs. buggy crash in SE Minnesota Full Story

Gov. Walz uses holidays to call attention to food stamp cuts

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

The change would cut an estimated 30,000 Minnesotans.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 10:19 AM
Updated: Dec 23, 2019 10:19 AM

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are using the holiday season to call attention to a Trump administration plan to cut hundreds of thousands of Americans from the federal food stamp program.

Walz and Flanagan plan to volunteer Monday at the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center food shelf in St. Paul.

They'll also hold a roundtable there on the importance of what's officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The Trump administration announced a new rule earlier this month to tighten work requirements for recipients.

The change would cut an estimated 30,000 Minnesotans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
A Brown Christmas is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Speed limit changing for part of highway 14

Image

Rochester Church to host "Blue Christmas" service

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Cheaper gas prices expected for holiday

Image

Hanukkah celebration in Rochester

Image

Weather Sean 12/22

Image

Learning how to cope with grief during the holidays

Image

Survey provides new approach to homelessness

Image

Rochester mom hopes to erase school lunch debt

Image

All in the family; Albert Lea's Cole Glazier is making his own path

Community Events