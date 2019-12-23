Gov. Walz uses holidays to call attention to food stamp cuts

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan are using the holiday season to call attention to a Trump administration plan to cut hundreds of thousands of Americans from the federal food stamp program.
Walz and Flanagan plan to volunteer Monday at the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center food shelf in St. Paul.
They'll also hold a roundtable there on the importance of what's officially known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The Trump administration announced a new rule earlier this month to tighten work requirements for recipients.
The change would cut an estimated 30,000 Minnesotans.
