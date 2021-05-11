Gov. Walz urges state lawmakers to boost funding for child care assistance

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz is urging state lawmakers to boost funding for child care providers serving low-income families.

During a visit to a child care center in St. Paul Monday, the governor urged legislators to increase reimbursement rates for providers available through Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program. The program helps families with low incomes pay for child care while parents pursue employment or education.

Governor Walz says working families were hit hard by the pandemic, and increasing reimbursements rates will preserve their access to affordable child care by helping providers stay in business.

"Investing in our state’s Child Care Assistance Program increases access to affordable, quality child care and reduces out-of-pocket costs for families. This investment supports both our littlest learners and our small businesses across the state,” Walz said.

"It's a win-win situation. We make sure that our littlest ones have the best opportunities, we make sure that centers are kept up and going and we make sure we're providing that workforce behind the workforce so that we can get our economy going again when people move from virtual work place."

The governor says increased payments for providers can be funded almost entirely using available federal resources. He adds if rate increases don't take place this legislative session, Minnesota could be fined or being out of compliance with federal law on child care access.