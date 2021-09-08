Gov. Walz touts vaccines for those 12 and older during visit to Rochester elementary school

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gov. Tim Walz is encouraging Minnesotans 12 and older to get vaccinated as he made a visit to a Rochester elementary school.

The governor is highlighting the importance of in-person learning and socialization for children as the 2021-2022 school year gets underway.

Walz spent time at Jefferson Elementary where he saw how kids enjoy playing safely on the playground with COVID precautions including taking turns on equipment.

He even joined in by swinging with students while emphasizing the need for schools to stay open so kids can get the education and socialization they need.

Walz said, “You see what happens when we do this right, this school is going to stay open. This school is going to keep kids in the classroom. This school knows that if we do have a case we have the tools of testing and contract tracing and isolation. This is just smart.”

In order for all schools to stay open Walz is pushing Minnesotans ages 12 and up to get a COVID-19 vaccine to protect younger, more vulnerable students who cannot.

He added, “We're incredibly hopeful here, especially in Rochester. This community has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country; because of that you can expect to see, and again I want to thank the school board for making a hard choice, putting the mitigations in place for folks who can't get vaccinated and that is all these little ones.”

Minnesota’s Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller also showed her support in favor of vaccinations and making sure to put safety measures in place to protect the most vulnerable.

Dr. Mueller said, “We know that our school staff are doing all those same things, not only for their own safety but for the safety of the students that are in their care, and then what our families can do? If your student is sick go ahead and keep them home. There are a number of ways that your student is going to be able to catch up.”

Walz was also joined by RPS interim superintendent Kent Pekel who says as the new school year begins the focus needs to remain on keeping kids safe while making sure they stay in school.

He explained the district’s strategy for student growth saying, “First we're going to express care, we're going to show them they matter. Second, we're going to challenge growth. We're going to say it's time to get back to learning. We need to push kids to reengage. But then third, were going to provide support. We're going to help kids complete tasks and goals with the assistance they need.”

DFL Rep. Tina Liebling was also among the attendees. She spoke out saying she’s proud of the Rochester School Board for mandating masks at the district despite some pressure from the community against that decision.

The governor did say it’s highly unlikely there will be another mask mandate on the state level.

Walz ended by encouraging Minnesotans to stop the spread of false information adding that vaccines are safe and masking works.