Gov. Walz, top Democrats call for lawmaker's resignation

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz and top state Democratic lawmakers are calling on state Rep. John Thompson to resign following reports of domestic violence allegations in his past.

The Star Tribune reports the four domestic assault cases included allegations that Thompson punched and choked women, sometimes in the presence of children.

Neither Thompson nor his attorney could be reached for comment on Saturday.

The first-term Black Democratic lawmaker has been in the spotlight since he was stopped by police while driving July 4. Thompson said he was being profiled by law enforcement.