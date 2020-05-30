Walz with message to Minnesotans: 'You must stay in place tonight'

HIGHWAY CLOSURES in effect beginning at 7PM tonight: A biker cruises through an emptied K-Mart Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) A biker cruises through an emptied K-Mart Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) • I-35W north/south btwn I-694 & Hwy 62

• I-35E north/south btwn Hwy 36 & Hwy 62

• I-94 east/west btwn I-694 & the I-694/I-494 interchange

• I-394 east btwn Hwy 100 & I-94

• Hwy 55 north/south btwn Hwy 62 & I-94 pic.twitter.com/TZKPsMHiel — Minnesota Department of Transportation (@MnDOT) May 30, 2020

After focusing on a peaceful protest Saturday in south Minneapolis, Gov. Tim Walz said that "tonight is different."

"It will be mixed in with folks that don't care, did not build our business and do not share our values," Walz said as the Twin Cities prepped for another night of riots.

"You must stay in place tonight," he added. "There will be a pre-George Floyd Minnesota and there will be a post-George Floyd Minnesota."

The Twin Cities' major freeway systems closed at 7 p.m. Saturday in an attempt to limit the number of people participating in the riots following the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody.

Leaders maintained earlier Saturday that a majority of the rioters were from outside of Minnesota.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said it's important to honor the memory of George Floyd but, "in this moment, we cannot. Because there are detractors. There are white supremacists. There are anarchists."

Leaders urged Minnesotans in and around the Twin Cities to follow the 8 p.m. curfew.

Walz was pleased with a peaceful protest Saturday in south Minneapolis but expected things to change during nightfall.

"It was a clear sense of community, a clear focus on the murder of George Floyd," he said.