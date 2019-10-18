Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Gov. Walz to meet privately with lawmakers on insulin legislation

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Walz earlier called on House Democratic and Senate Republican leaders to negotiate a compromise between their competing insulin affordability proposals.

Posted: Oct 18, 2019 1:25 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is meeting privately with lawmakers about emergency insulin legislation.

The meeting is set for Friday at the Capitol.

Walz earlier called on House Democratic and Senate Republican leaders to negotiate a compromise between their competing insulin affordability proposals. The Democratic governor wants to call a special session to resolve one of the major unfinished issues left over from this year's regular session.

Walz held a news conference Thursday and criticized Republicans for what he sees as an unwillingness to compromise. Minnesota Public Radio News reports Republican Senator Eric Pratt of Prior Lake, chief sponsor of the Senate insulin proposal, shot back on Twitter that he's ready to meet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking a warm and windy Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weiss retrial: Day four

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

TIC cross country

Image

Lourdes narrowly escapes Cotter, advances to state

Image

Austin holds off Lourdes in Section 1A title match

Image

Sportsmanship at its finest

Image

Kavars Trial: Day Three

Image

Infant and pregnancy loss awareness

Image

Kavars takes the stand in animal neglect case

Image

Logan's law is working

Community Events