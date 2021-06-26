Gov. Walz to give up emergency powers on August 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says he will relinquish the special powers that he has been using to manage the COVID-19 pandemic by Aug. 1, ending a peacetime state of emergency that has been in effect since March 2020.

He says about three dozen states are still under a state of emergency. Walz told reporters Friday that it's a responsible plan. But that wasn’t assurance enough for Republicans who control the state Senate and complain the Democratic governor has repeatedly cut them out of major decisions. They approved a state government budget bill Friday that would end the state of emergency July 1.

The Democratic majority in the House has repeatedly blocked such moves.