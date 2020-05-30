Gov. Walz Addresses Minnesotans in an Overnight Press Conference

KIMT News 3 -- Gov. Tim Walz addressed the media at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday about the growing danger as rioting, looting, and fires raged on in Minneapolis.

Firefighters are trying to extinguish fires throughout the city during the fourth night of unrest after the death of George Floyd.

“This is not grieving, and this is not making a statement … this is life-threatening, dangerous to the most well-qualified forces to deal with this,” Walz said. “This is not about George’s death. This is about chaos being caused.”

Walz said this is the largest civilian deployment in the state’s history — three time the size during the race riots of the 1960s.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joined the governor to urge rioters to go home.

Shots have been fired at law enforcement, according to Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington.

650 Minnesota State Patrol troopers are responding to the situation in the Twin Cities, Governor Walz said. Minnesota State Patrol, local law enforcement, and the Minnesota National Guard are working in a Multi-Agency Command Center (MACC) activated Friday by Governor Walz. The MACC is coordinating the state’s public safety response to protests and demonstrations in the wake of George Floyd's death.