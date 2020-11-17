Gov. Walz suggests college students not travel home for Thanksgiving

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Walz is suggesting college students not travel home for Thanksgiving this year.

Thanksgiving does look a little different for one college student.

One college student and his girlfriend are visiting immediate family in Milwaukee.

They are getting tested for COVID-19 this week.

If they both receive negative tests, they will quarantine until they leave.

This goes for the family they are visiting as well.

If anyone has a positive test, they are calling off the gathering.

"I think that's very smart. I think it's a very scary time right now and I think, you know, making big, extravagent plans or doing big, extended family get-togethers is just a recipe for more COVID cases," says University of Minnesota student Henry Kueppers.

Many of us will be adjusting our Thanksgiving plans this year.