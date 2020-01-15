Clear
Gov. Walz seeks new emergency center under public safety plan

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Gov. Tim Walz went to the state's cramped Emergency Operations Center to propose a $29.5 million replacement as part of his $2 billion borrowing proposal for the 2020 legislative session.

Posted: Jan 15, 2020 2:49 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The new center is part of a $857 million package the governor proposed Friday of public safety and asset preservation projects. He also proposed $675 million in local projects across Minnesota.

And for the first time Walz put a precise total on his overall borrowing proposal, also known as a bonding bill, of $2.028 million.

It includes packages that the governor announced earlier for housing, water projects and higher education.

