Gov. Walz says he'll seek hearings this fall on gun restrictions

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Democratic leaders and gun safety advocates in Minnesota have for years pursued universal background checks and "red flag" laws, which let police take guns from people thought to be a threat to themselves and others. But they have failed at the Legislature.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 8:51 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says he'll seek hearings on gun measures this fall after the latest mass shootings in Ohio and Texas.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said Monday that universal background checks haven't been proven to stop mass shootings. He instead advocated focusing on mental health and tougher sentencing for felons who use guns.

A Star Tribune poll last year found 9 out of 10 Minnesota voters favor mandatory criminal background checks on all gun sales.

Groups against gun violence plan a rally Wednesday evening at the Capitol.

