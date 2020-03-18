Gov. Walz says Asian American community facing 'heightened discrimination' due to Cornavirus

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Wednesday that as the Coronavirus spreads, so does discrimination against Asian Americans.

"As our Asian American community faces heightened discrimination due to COVID-19, my message is clear: Viruses don’t discriminate and neither should we," Walz said.

The number of cases in Minnesota was 60, as of Tuesday.

