Clear
BREAKING NEWS Minnesota cases rise to 77 with 6-20 being in Olmsted County Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gov. Walz says Asian American community facing 'heightened discrimination' due to Cornavirus

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. AP image

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Wednesday that as the Coronavirus spreads, so does discrimination against Asian Americans.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 10:44 AM

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said Wednesday that as the Coronavirus spreads, so does discrimination against Asian Americans.

"As our Asian American community faces heightened discrimination due to COVID-19, my message is clear: Viruses don’t discriminate and neither should we," Walz said.

The number of cases in Minnesota was 60, as of Tuesday. 

Closings around southern Minnesota, northern Iowa | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 28°
Rain starting today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

No visitors allowed at Ronald McDonald House

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Educating kids at home

Image

Homemade Hand Sanitizer

Image

Bars, restaurants, and more closed in Iowa

Image

Gun sales increase during pandemic

Image

Olmsted Presser

Image

Coronvirus takes a dent on college recruiting

Image

Austin Bruins react to regular season cancellation

Image

People's Food Co Op

Community Events