Gov. Walz responds to Sen. Gazelka's bid for governor during stop in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gov. Tim Walz responded to Sen. Paul Gazelka’s announcement on Wednesday that he’s making a bid for the top spot.

Gazelka was the majority leader of the State Senate until he stepped down last week.

During his announcement in St. Paul he attacked Walz for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said, “Tim Walz's irresponsible shutdown based on his lack of understanding of the scientific data closed hundreds of restaurants and small businesses across the state, bankrupting many of them.”

During a stop in Rochester, Walz first responded by saying he wished Republicans would stop the spread of COVID-19 instead of criticizing his efforts.

He said, “The first thing I’ll say is why don’t you help me a little bit instead of just criticizing?”

The governor then went on to say, “Secondly, we know what the numbers show. Minnesota has fared better than almost any other state on deaths, on infections, our economy has rebounded more. I think there's at least an honesty about that. This is a group of folks who didn't believe COVID was real, simply flaunted that, and spread it amongst their own members.”

Gazelka also attacked Walz over his handling of last summer’s protests against police brutality.

Gazelka said, “His inexcusable absence of leadership during the riots endangered countless families, businesses and communities, and his careless statements of our National Guard, police and peace officers created unfair mistrust in them and put their lives at risk."

Walz did say our system is dependent on 'people putting themselves out to run.'

He added, “We will debate the issues to determine who Minnesotans think are better prepared and is willing to make hard decisions to protect them. So, I wish him all the best.”

The governor says he’s currently more concerned about getting kids back in school and getting COVID under control then moving on from there.