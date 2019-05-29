Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gov. Walz requests disaster declaration for Minnesota storms

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Gov. Tim Walz is seeking a presidential disaster declaration for spring storms that caused nearly $40 million in damage to infrastructure across Minnesota.

Posted: May 29, 2019 12:04 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is seeking a presidential disaster declaration for spring storms that caused nearly $40 million in damage to infrastructure across Minnesota.

Walz requested the federal aid in a letter Tuesday to President Donald Trump. In the letter, the governor says "The transition from winter to spring in Minnesota was exceptionally difficult this year," and that the state needs federal help "to recover from this major natural disaster."

Walz requested the declaration for 51 Minnesota counties and four tribal governments. Officials say flooding, blizzards and strong winds from mid-March to late April caused damage totaling $39 million — well above the $8 million threshold required for a federal declaration.

If granted by Trump, the declaration would reimburse communities for removing debris as well as repairing and replacing damaged infrastructure.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Chance for storms this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Racial Equity

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 8

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 7

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 6

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 5

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 4

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 3

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 2

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 1

Image

Tracking Nicer Weather Eventually

Community Events