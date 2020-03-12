Gov. Walz proposes banking most of surplus over COVID-19 fears

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has proposed banking $1.2 billion of Minnesota's projected $1.5 billion budget surplus because of the uncertainties over how the new coronavirus will affect the economy.

Read more on the Coronavirus here.

The Democratic governor's supplemental budget would add only $256 million in new spending on programs to the budget the Legislature approved last year.

It includes his earlier proposal to pay back $491 million into the state's rainy day fund to maintain it at $2.4 billion.

Walz says his proposal ensures that Minnesota will be in as strong a fiscal position as any state while providing enough flexibility to respond to the pandemic.