Clear
BREAKING NEWS Visitor restrictions in place at MercyOne North Iowa Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gov. Walz proposes banking most of surplus over COVID-19 fears

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Gov. Tim Walz has proposed banking $1.2 billion of Minnesota's projected $1.5 billion budget surplus because of the uncertainties over how the new coronavirus will affect the economy.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 11:21 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 11:22 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz has proposed banking $1.2 billion of Minnesota's projected $1.5 billion budget surplus because of the uncertainties over how the new coronavirus will affect the economy.

Read more on the Coronavirus here. 

The Democratic governor's supplemental budget would add only $256 million in new spending on programs to the budget the Legislature approved last year.

It includes his earlier proposal to pay back $491 million into the state's rainy day fund to maintain it at $2.4 billion.

Walz says his proposal ensures that Minnesota will be in as strong a fiscal position as any state while providing enough flexibility to respond to the pandemic.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 50°
Rain chances subside, winds pick up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

First case of Coronavirus confirmed in Olmsted County

Image

125 live preventing germs

Image

125 Live taking precautions for Coronavirus

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Can warmer temps help slow the Coronavirus?

Image

Lourdes advances to 2A semifinal

Image

Where will Rochester's new middle school be built?

Image

SAW: Sydney Elliott from Lourdes

Image

Mercyone Progress

Image

Cover Crops

Community Events