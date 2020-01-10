Clear
Gov. Walz proposes $300 million in borrowing for water projects

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Gov. Tim Walz says Minnesota should borrow $300 million to replace aging infrastructure and upgrade treatment facilities to protect its water supplies.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 1:20 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

The Democratic governor's water package is part of what he says will be around a $2 billion borrowing proposal, also known as a bonding bill.

He told reporters Friday that it's aimed at helping communities clean up existing contamination and upgrade aging facilities to prevent pollution from happening.

Walz announced his affordable housing proposal Thursday. He plans to announce his higher education, public safety and local projects borrowing packages next week.

