Gov. Walz proposes $276 million for affordable housing projects

Gov Tim Walz has proposed that the state borrow $276 million to invest in safe and affordable housing projects across Minnesota.

He made the announcement Thursday at a south Minneapolis apartment building that was financed with state bonds.

It was the first of four presentations that the Democratic governor has planned over the next week on his public works borrowing proposal for the 2020 legislative session.

Walz told reporters his “Local Jobs and Projects Plan” will total around $2 billion. The House Democratic and Senate Republican majorities are expected to announce their own plans in the coming weeks.