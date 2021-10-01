Gov. Walz proclaims October as 'Cybersecurity Awareness Month'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - October is being recognized as cyber-security awareness month in Minnesota.

Governor Walz made a proclamation Friday announcing the recognition, serving to remind all Minnesotans about the importance of cyber-security education and awareness. The governor's office says the need to identify, protect against, and respond to cyber threats grows as critical infrastructure and other aspects of our society increasingly rely on technology.

"We call on all individuals, businesses, and public organizations to spend time during Cybersecurity Awareness Month learning about how to identify and protect against cyber criminals," said Minnesota IT Services (MNIT) Commissioner, Tarek Tomes. "This year has proven time and again that no organization or individual is immune to cyber attacks. Preparing for and responding to these threats is one of the most pressing challenges we face as a state."

While October is the dedicated month for cybersecurity awareness, MNIT places a year-round priority on protecting state data. Find more information about how MNIT secures the state on the agency's public website.