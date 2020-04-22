Gov. Walz prepares major announcement on coronavirus testing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to make a major announcement about coronavirus testing in Minnesota.

The governor will be joined at a 2 p.m. news conference by leaders from the Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, and other health system leaders.

Walz had previously set a goal of increasing the state’s testing capacity to 5,000 per say or 40,000 per week, calling it a necessary condition for reopening the state’s economy.

His stay-at-home order currently runs through May 4.

Earlier Wednesday, the state reported that COVID-19 has killed 19 more Minnesotans, marking the largest one-day death toll since the pandemic reached Minnesota.

You can watch the press conference here.