Gov. Walz prepares major announcement on coronavirus testing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is preparing to make a major announcement about coronavirus testing in Minnesota.
The governor will be joined at a 2 p.m. news conference by leaders from the Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, and other health system leaders.
Walz had previously set a goal of increasing the state’s testing capacity to 5,000 per say or 40,000 per week, calling it a necessary condition for reopening the state’s economy.
His stay-at-home order currently runs through May 4.
Earlier Wednesday, the state reported that COVID-19 has killed 19 more Minnesotans, marking the largest one-day death toll since the pandemic reached Minnesota.
You can watch the press conference here.
Related Content
- Gov. Walz addresses affordable housing
- Gov. Walz announces $23M for expanding rural broadband statewide
- Gov. Walz visits Rochester, talks mental health
- Gov. Walz visits Rochester as part of statewide education tour
- Gov. Walz's 2050 carbon-free electricity plan gets first hearing
- Gov. Walz calls southern Minnesota cleanup a 'well-oiled machine'
- Gov. Walz calls special legislative session for Friday
- Gov. Walz requests disaster declaration for Minnesota storms
- Gov. Walz criticizes DFL official for 'murder boat' remark