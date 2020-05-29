As riots continue, Gov. Tim Walz says state of Minnesota is 'hurting beyond words'

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota is “hurting beyond words” and Gov. Tim Walz said Friday that he wants swift justice to be carried out.

Speaking sternly about protests and riots following the death of George Floyd, who died earlier this week while in police custody, Walz had this message about Minneapolis and St. Paul.

“Minneapolis and St. Paul are on fire. The ashes are symbolic of pain and anguish.”

The Twin Cities have had three nights of protests with buildings, including a police precinct and a library, being set ablaze.

Dozens of businesses have been destroyed in recent nights, and the violence has spread to cities beyond Minnesota.

There have still been no arrests in the death of Floyd. Four police officers were fired after the incident, which was caught on video.

“Thank God a person had a camera to video it,” Walz said.

During a passionate speech to the state of Minnesota and the country, Walz touched on a number of issues, including protesting in a safe manner.

“I refuse to have it take away the attention of what we need to be working on,” he said. “These are things that have been brewing in this country for 400 years.”

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the focus now needs to lie on police using deadly force.

While no charges have been filed, Ellison said he wants the state to fix the “broken, shattered society.”

“I believe that the message has been sent and received and that the wheels of justice must turn swiftly,” Ellison said.

The Minnesota National Guard has been deployed in Minneapolis and aided in the efforts to prevent riots in the area of the police department's third precinct, which was set on fire.

Walz also issued a public apology to CNN, which had a reporter arrested while covering the protests Friday morning.

“I take full responsibility,” Walz said. “This is a public apology to that team.”

The reporter was released a short time after being taken into custody.