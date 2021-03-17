Gov. Walz going into quarantine after staff member tests positive for COVID

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota’s governor, lieutenant governor, and top health official are going into quarantine after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Governor Tim Walz’s spokesperson Teddy Tschann released the following statement on Wednesday:

“A member of Governor Walz’s staff tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning after being tested on Tuesday. While Governor Walz, Lieutenant Governor Flanagan, and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm were not within six feet of the staff member for more than 15 minutes, they were in the same room as the staff member for the duration of a press conference on Monday.”

“The Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Commissioner will quarantine through March 25, which is 10 days since the time of exposure per CDC guidance. The Governor will postpone the State of the State address until he has completed quarantine. In the meantime, Governor Walz looks forward to communicating with Minnesotans virtually.”

“Governor Walz has not yet been vaccinated. Lieutenant Governor Flanagan has only received one of two required Moderna doses. Commissioner Malcolm has received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but is still within the 14 day waiting period. The Governor hopes this serves as an important reminder for Minnesotans that, while we are close to the end of the pandemic, we must continue to take COVID-19 seriously. Wear a mask, social distance, get tested, and sign up to get vaccinated.”