Gov. Walz expresses approval over Mayo Clinic, City of Rochester's pandemic response

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz is praising how Mayo Clinic and the city of Rochester have been handling the coronavirus pandemic.

During a one-on-one interview with the governor he said he’s grateful for Mayo Clinic’s leadership both in its testing strategy and for the experts who are based in Rochester.

Walz told KIMT News 3 he looks at the modeling Mayo puts together every morning to help understand where the COVID-19 pandemic is at.

Walz also says he truly appreciated the science and health care advice Mayo is providing.

He explained, “You have a very civic minded and very medical based view of things, the folks that live in Rochester, it's a vibrant community. They've handled it well. I simply have to tell you this, both at the national level and in the state senate and things I'm looking for partners that want to help me fix this thing not just folks who want to be political and so I really appreciate that.”

Walz also discussed the peacetime emergency order that’s in place until October 12th. He says there’s a possibility it could be extended once again.