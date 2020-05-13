Report: Gov. Walz expected to lift Minnesota's stay-at-home order

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Gov. Tim Walz is expected to lift Minnesota’s stay-at-home order.
WCCO radio reported that the order will be lifted on May 18 and the state will allow retail stores to re-open at 50 percent.
Minnesota’s stay-at-home order went into effect March 27 at 11:59 p.m. and was in place until May 3 at 11:59 p.m. On April 30, Gov. Tim Walz extended the order until May 18. However, many businesses are being allowed to do curbside operations.
You can watch the governor's press conference here at 6 p.m.
