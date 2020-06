ST. PAUL, Minn. - Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce the state's next steps in re-opening during a 2 p.m. press conference.

It is expected to be Phase 3 of Minnesota's "Stay Safe Plan."

Rochester Mayor Kim Norton said it will be "a good day" for businesses around the state.

On May 20, Gov. Walz said that starting June 1, restaurants and bars may open outdoor dining as long as they adhere to proper social distancing. Walz said hair salons and barbershops may open with safety protocols.