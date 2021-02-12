Gov. Walz dials back COVID-19 restrictions, Rochester businesses and events impacted

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As Gov. Walz scales back COVD-19 restrictions a Rochester event planning company is sharing how the announcement is impacting area events.

Previously Minnesota limited gatherings to no more than 150 people in an indoor venue with no food service after 10p.m. Now, that's changing to 250 people allowed indoors for entertainment and events; although masks are required and there is no food service after 11p.m.

While it may be a slight turn of the dial Big Bang Companies in Rochester says this is a step in the right directing and signals a much brighter future.

Owner Brandon Helgeson, who is also the executive director of RochesterFest, says it's especially exciting with RochesterFest expected to return in June of this year with the theme 'Let's Reconnect.'

He explained, "We were lucky we made an announcement on our theme yesterday and we're hoping with some of this news, not only from the state but from the federal government rolling out, that we will see some of those restrictions lessen even more and we will start to see a little more return to normal."

However, in order to return to normal Helgeson says that will take the work of the community and businesses to continue to follow state restrictions.

He added, "We want to do it and we want to do it in a safe manner because if we were to have a set back all that would do is further damage businesses and the industry as a whole. So, I would encourage others like me to make sure we're doing it and we're doing it the right way that we're following the guidelines and being as safe as we can because the sooner we do that the sooner we can get back to that sense of normal."

Private events and celebrations can now have up to 50 people or a maximum capacity of 25%. The new restrictions go into effect Saturday at noon.