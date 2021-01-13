Gov. Walz calls for unity, civility, in visit to Dodge Center

DODGE CENTER, Minn. - Governor Tim Walz toured the Wasiogja Historic District Wednesday afternoon, sharing his hopes for unity and civility following last week's assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Walz says by visiting historic sites that contributed to the foundation of our democracy, he hopes Minnesotans will be reminded of their shared values, and reflect on how they arrived at their current political views, regardless of where they stand on the issues.

The governor also took time to ask elected leaders to choose their words more wisely.

"I would encourage, plead with elected officials to choose their language carefully," Walz said. "That's not censorship, that's leadership. And to think about what your responsibility is."

Governor Walz also shared a message to Minnesotans who may be concerned about the potential for violence ahead of President-Elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week. Walz says his heart breaks for those people, but assures them the state is doing everything it can to keep residents safe.

"I can tell you here in Minnesota that we're doing everything possible to make sure both civil order is kept in a physical way, but trying to move this conversation forward." Walz continued, "We have got to get out of this. Our neighbors are not our enemies, our relatives who see things a little differently are not our enemy."

The governor adds having civil disagreements in pursuit of a common good is a foundational part of our democracy.