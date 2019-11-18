Clear

Gov. Walz calls for public hearings to break insulin impasse

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Gov. Tim Walz is urging Minnesota lawmakers to hold public hearings to try to break an impasse over legislation to make insulin more affordable.

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 11:03 AM
Posted By: By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz is urging Minnesota lawmakers to hold public hearings to try to break an impasse over legislation to make insulin more affordable.

Lawmakers have made little apparent progress in closed-door talks over the past month toward reconciling the differences between competing House Democratic and Senate Republican plans. Their last meeting was Friday.

The governor told reporters Monday that public hearings with testimony from experts and advocates for cheaper insulin could provide the necessary push to reach a deal that lawmakers could pass in a one-day special session before the holidays.

The House Democratic plan would charge drug companies fees to cover the costs of emergency insulin supplies for diabetics who need it. The Senate Republican proposal would require drug companies to provide free insulin to patients who qualify.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 27°
Near normal temperatures returning for the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Things to consider when starting a business

Image

North Iowa women ready for a bucket list adventure

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Ready for a warm up? Temps could reach 50 this week!

Image

Driver shares story of assisting at crash

Image

Weather forecast 11/17

Image

Operation Christmas Child helps get gifts to people in need by filling shoe boxes

Image

RFD: Remember ice is never 100% safe

Image

Auto shops busy with last minute rush for winter tires

Image

Indoor farmers market during winter months

Community Events