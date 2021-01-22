Gov. Walz calling for 100% clean energy by 2040, Rochester already working towards that goal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's a focused goal for the North Star State, transitioning to 100% clean energy by the year 2040. That's the plan by Governor Tim Walz and DFL Lawmakers.

The City of Rochester has set a goal too. The city wants to go to 100% renewable energy by the year 2030, a full decade sooner than the state.

KIMT News 3 spoke with Jeremy Sutton with Rochester Public Utilities. He says the city wants to reduce greenhouse gasses by 80% by going with renewable energy.

To meet that benchmark, the utility is looking at options that include a mix of wind and solar energy. Either batteries or a gas-fired generator would provide a power boost when demand is high.

Sutton says going green will not cost a lot of green either on your power bill.

"The majority of people have a tolerance of five dollars more a month on their residential bill. We believe we can do this plan to get us that 80 percent reduction to around two dollars more a month," said Sutton.

Rochester is part of the larger electrical grid and right now about 25% of the power coming from the grid is considered renewable.