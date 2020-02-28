Clear

Gov. Walz announces funding plan for final stretch of Highway 14 expansion, calls issue 'personal to me'

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

“We are pursuing every possible option to get this road built out to four lanes and keep Minnesotans safe.”

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced a funding plan Friday to complete the final stretch of the Highway 14 expansion.

The final part of the plan is a 12-mile stretch between Nicollet and New Ulm. The loan application will ask the federal government for an estimated $36 million for Highway 14.

“As a former member of Congress from Southern Minnesota, as someone who has driven countless miles on this road, as someone who has lost a dear friend and neighbor on this road, and now as this state’s governor, this issue is personal to me, and it’s personal to everyone in this area of the state,” said Governor Walz. “We are pursuing every possible option to get this road built out to four lanes and keep Minnesotans safe.”

A groundbreaking took place in the fall on Highway 14 as it will be expanded to four lanes for the well-traveled highway between Rochester and Mankato.

