Gov. Walz announces new SNAP outreach campaign

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is announcing a new campaign with General Mills to help families in need secure access to healthy foods.

The campaign will focus on sharing information and resources related to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. It will use digital marketing to direct Minnesotans interested in the program to a website connecting them with a SNAP specialist who can provide personalized assistance as they navigate the application process.

Lisa Bayley, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Children and Family Services with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, says having access to high-quality food makes a significant impact on those who receive it.

"We know that when people have more food, have enough food, and they can buy nutritious food, that they're healthier, kids learn better in school, seniors are better, people are more productive at work. There are just all kinds of benefits to it," Bayley told KIMT.

Bayley adds many people in need may not realize they can receive assistance from SNAP.

"Many people don't think of themselves as someone who would be eligible for a program like this, but the fact is that with the changes in employment and other needs, lots and lots of people do need those extra dollars to be able to fill their grocery bags and get food on the table during the month," Bayley said.

Officials say more Minnesotans than ever before have experienced food insecurity since the beginning of the pandemic. Last month, more than 452,000 people across the state received assistance through SNAP.