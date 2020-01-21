Gov. Walz announces $23M for expanding rural broadband statewide

Minnesota is awarding more than $23 million in grants to 30 projects throughout the state to help bring high-quality broadband access to underserved and unserved parts of the state.
Gov. Tim Walz announced the grants Tuesday.
He says the grants will help bring the state closer to its goal of ensuring that every Minnesotan has high-speed internet access by 2022.
The grants range from $2.9 million for a project to serve farms in Houston and Winona counties in southeastern Minnesota to $43,000 to bring gigabit speeds to an unserved township in Douglas County in western Minnesota.
