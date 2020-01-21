Clear
Gov. Walz announces $23M for expanding rural broadband statewide

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz - AP image

Minnesota is awarding more than $23 million in grants to 30 projects throughout the state to help bring high-quality broadband access to underserved and unserved parts of the state.

Posted: Jan 21, 2020 7:45 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

Gov. Tim Walz announced the grants Tuesday.

He says the grants will help bring the state closer to its goal of ensuring that every Minnesotan has high-speed internet access by 2022.

The grants range from $2.9 million for a project to serve farms in Houston and Winona counties in southeastern Minnesota to $43,000 to bring gigabit speeds to an unserved township in Douglas County in western Minnesota.

