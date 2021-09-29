Gov. Walz announces $15 million boost to emergency shelters statewide

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Governor Walz is securing a multimillion-dollar boost to emergency shelters across the state.

The governor announced he will allocate $15 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help organizations that provide emergency shelter and essential services for people who are homeless improve their covid mitigation measures. The funds will be distributed through grants from Minnesota's Emergency Services Program, prioritizing investments that acquire or modify shelter spaces to prevent coronavirus transmission or outbreaks.

“Every Minnesotan deserves a safe, warm place to sleep at night, especially as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Walz. “Minnesota’s shelters save lives and have been critical to our state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding will help ensure that as we approach our harsh winter months, Minnesota’s shelters are safe and available to Minnesotans who need them.”

“Having a safe place to sleep at night is a public health necessity, which is why we have made investing in housing and combatting homelessness a cornerstone of our COVID-19 response,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “I am grateful for Minnesota’s shelters for their ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic and supporting our relatives experiencing homelessness. I am proud of this additional funding to support their work in keeping Minnesotans safe.”

Governor Walz announced a $10 million allocation of ARP funds earlier this month to help shelters prepare and respond to COVID-19 outbreaks. Funds will cover expenses to keep operating with the needed personnel, room leasing costs, and other costs for supplies needed to sustain congregate setting operations, including air filtration, or food for those residing in isolation space.