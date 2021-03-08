Gov, Walz: Over 90% of Minnesota schools now offer in-person classes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Governor says more than 90% of Minnesota school districts and charters schools are now offering some form of in-person learning to students.

“Across the state, Minnesota’s students are heading back to the classroom. As a former classroom teacher of more than 20 years and as a parent, I know how critical in-person learning is to a child’s wellbeing, and I am proud of this milestone,” says Governor Tim Walz. “With more than one million Minnesotans vaccinated against COVID-19 and our students back in the classroom, the light at the end of this pandemic grows brighter every day.”

Governor Walz in February relaxed the state’s COVID safety rules to allow all middle and high school students to return to the classroom for hybrid or in-person learning.

Walz announced on Saturday that nearly 55% of Minnesota’s educators, school staff, and child care providers have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and that more than one million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 61.7% of Minnesotans aged 65 and older.